Poet laureate’s term extended due to COVID 

Given all the bad news and road bumps associated with COVID-19, the Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate Oversight Committee has decided to extend the two-year term of the Island’s present laureate, Jill Jupen of Vineyard Haven, to conclude in April of 2022, according to an email from the committee.

“It is the sincere hope of the committee that during this extended period, the coronavirus will have departed, and poetry can once again flourish, allowing our laureate the chance to spearhead the mission to keep poetry blooming on the Vineyard,” the email said.