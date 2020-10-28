Tisbury: Browsing in the backyard

Heard on Main Street: Beware. The goblins’ll get you if you don’t watch out.

Celebrate Halloween with lots of spirit(s). Turn your clocks back Halloween night, and it will be daylight when your alarm goes off in the morning. That is a proper treat. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 am.

Busy week coming up. If you haven’t voted yet, get to it. This is one year where I agree with the pundits who declare that this year your vote is more important than ever.

My poor computer suffered a terrible shock over the weekend. It suddenly went from working just fine to the “deadly blue screen.” This one scared me, declaring my hard drive had disappeared and I should instantly install a new one. My first instinct, after muttering something we can’t print, was to close down everything related to the computer, cutting its connection totally.

Fortunately, my lovely son is also a computer guru. And he not only calmed me down, he also cured the problem. Of course, my next step was to text him for help. Turned out he had just run across a complaint that such a thing could happen when updates were trying to download and somehow got blocked. I do love that “not now” key.

Anyway, he was perfectly right. Simply told me to turn it back on and see what happened. It was fine. And then he told me to look for recent updates and approve any that were waiting to go ahead. Well, yes, there were two — who may have blocked each other. How interesting. Well, at least it soon worked fine and all now is well — as far as the computer issues go.

Remember the Vineyard Haven library offers browsing in the backyard on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to noon, weather permitting.

The library has frequent news. I didn’t hear about the program to know your rights and how to protect yourself until the personal protection part had gone by. The Attorney General’s office is still offering some online education. All programs are free; register at bit.ly/2Tq5Rko. Now you can sign up for COVID Scams, Consumer Rights, Landlord and Tenant Rights, and Workers Rights running between now and Nov. 12.

At 5:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 29, the library offers a visit with Tom Dresser who will invite you to peek between the pages of his new book, “Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard” — it will raise your spirits, one way or another. Check with amcdonough@clamsnet.org for access.

By the way, did you know you can learn how to use Zoom on the Zoom Channel on YouTube? They will show you how to sign up for a free account and download Zoom software on your computer.

Happy anniversary tomorrow to Bill and Marie Connelly. They enjoyed a visit to the M.V. Museum last week; I was sorry to miss them.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Kaylee Kuehne and Tate Buchwald. Wish the best tomorrow to Sally Leslie-Mitchell. Happy birthday on Sunday to Ann Davey. Monday belongs to Phil Wallis, though he and his lovely wife Carolyn have now left our Island. Candles will be lit on cakes on Tuesday for Emma Wajda and Maura Valley. Cheers on Wednesday for Lena Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: What is worse than biting a candy bar and seeing a spider? Biting the candy bar and seeing half a spider. Happy Halloween!

