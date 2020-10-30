Tony’s closed out of ‘abundance of caution’

Tony’s Market in Oak Bluffs was closed Friday after a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19, owner David Richardson told The Times.

“Basically, we had one employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. That was a week ago. She has not been in the store since,” Richardson said.

Richardson said the woman was not involved in the preparation of food at the store, which is located on Dukes County Avenue.

Other employees were tested on Friday at either Martha’s Vineyard Hospital or the TestMV site, Richardson said. They are awaiting results.

Meanwhile, the store is undergoing a full sanitization by an Island cleaning company, Richardson said.

“We’re doing this out of an abundance of caution,” Richardson said. “We want to handle this as carefully and thoroughly as we can. We’re working with the board of health and they’ve recommended this procedure.”

The store closing comes as the Island has seen a recent uptick in cases, many of them tied to a wedding held over the long weekend earlier this month. On Thursday, there were five new cases between the hospital and the TestMV site leading Oak Bluffs officials to reverse course on Halloween events.

Tony’s Market has about 25 employees who work a variety of shifts at the year-round store, said Richardson, who has owned the business since 1992.

In unrelated news, Richardson, 80, told The Times he’s also in negotiations to sell the business. The current talks are with Elio Silva, who owns Vineyard Grocer, among other Island businesses, but Richardson said the store has had others express interest, as well.

Richardson said he decided to sell after having a conversation with his wife, Ellen.

“I turned 80 in April and after a brief conversation with Ellen, she said, ‘If not 80 what number do you think would be good?’’” he said.

Richardson said he appreciates his employees and customers. “It’s been a wonderful run with really great people.”