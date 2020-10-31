There are still treats to be had

1 of 7

Halloween weekend kicked off Friday with reverse trick-or-treating in Edgartown.

The Edgartown Police Department had children sign up to receive a bag of treats. The response was so great that the department called in the help of the fire department. They put together 160 bags for delivery.

The event was organized by the police benevolent association. Sgt. Will Bishop was one of the organizers and Sgt. Jamie Craig dressed as Batman to make deliveries.

Meanwhile, at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Friday afternoon, faculty and students were also scaring up some treats for costumed Vineyarders. The socially distanced event was sanctioned by the Oak Bluffs board of health. High school adjustment counselors Amy Lilavois and Matt Malowski organized the event.

On Thursday, the board of health asked that businesses on Circuit Ave. not hand out candy on Halloween because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and the board of selectmen reversed a decision to allow Vineyard Avenue to be closed to allow for trick-or-treating.

Other events are planned across the Island today. The Oak Bluffs Library offers curbside pickup of Halloween-themed goodie bags for kids from 10 am to 1 pm. This year’s Trunk or Treat at the Vineyard Assembly of God will start at 1 pm. There is a drive through event at the West Tisbury Library for Halloween goodies and fun, 3 to 5 pm. Chilmark is also planning a drive through event at the town hall and fire station.