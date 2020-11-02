Leslie’s will be missed

To the Editor:

I have just recently learned that Leslie’s Drug Store is to be closed at the end of December 2020. To say that I am sad is an understatement. The care, professionalism, the friendships formed and so much more. To be able to call up Warren or David and have them know who you are and to extend a hand, a kind word, will be sorely missed. I so wish they could figure how to reduce their space and stay afloat for another 17-plus years.

Thank you for making a difference in my life!

Dana Hodsdon

Vineyard Haven