Christy L. Dobson, 40, of West Tisbury died on Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born on July 18, 1980, in Maine, the daughter of Michael E. Dobson and Kelly J. Morrison. Christy graduated from Lisbon High School in Maine. She worked for many years in home healthcare, and owned a home cleaning company.

Christy was an avid reader, and loved taking in the natural beauty of Martha’s Vineyard. She will be missed by the many people she took care of, personally and professionally.

Christy is survived by her children, Damien Pye and Miah Pye, both of Maine; her life partner, Shane Harthcock; and her mother in-law, Debbie Gilmore.

Services and burial will be private.