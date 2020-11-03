Coming soon: Election results on Martha’s Vineyard

By
George Brennan
-
Voters line up outside Edgartown Town Hall. - Rich Saltzberg

As results come in from Island towns, we’ll post them here. Stay tuned!

 AquinnahChilmarkEdgartownOak BluffsTisburyWest TisburyTotals
President
Biden/Harris0
Trump/Pence0
US Senator0
Edward Markey0
Kevin O'Connor0
US Representative
Bill Keating0
Helen Brady0
Michael Manley0
MVC (contested)
Clarence Barnes III0
Josh Goldstein0
Ben Robinson0
Question 1 (Auto)
Yes0
No0
Question 2 (Ranked choice)
Yes0
No0
Question 3 (County treasurer)
Yes0
No0
Editor's note: Totals are unofficial results as of Tuesday night/Wednesday morning

