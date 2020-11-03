It’s decision time for voters

1 of 8

Election Day 2020 is here and voters today will decide between a second term for President Donald Trump or a first term for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Polls opened across the Island at 7 am this morning. Polls close at 8 pm.

At West Tisbury, fire apparatus was moved out of the Public Safety Complex to allow for voting.

Cynthia Mitchell, the town’s chair of the board of selectmen, was at the polls early to vote.

Even with a brisk early voting and mail-in ballots, the parking lot at the West Tisbury polling site was almost full.

In Tisbury at around 8:15 am, there were three people waiting outside the Emergency Services Facility to vote.

While the presidential race between Trump and Biden is dominating the headlines, there are other issues on the ballot for Island voters to consider.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, are unopposed on the ballot, but U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, faces challenges by Republican Helen Brady and Coach Team America candidate Michael Manley.

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., is facing a challenge by Republican Kevin O’Connor.

There is a three-way race for the Tisbury representative on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Incumbents Clarence (“Trip”) Barnes and Josh Goldstein face a challenge from Ben Robinson, who has been an appointed member of the MVC for the town.

Along with the two statewide ballot questions — the expanded right to repair, and ranked-choice voting — there’s a county ballot question asking voters to switch the county treasurer’s position from elected to appointed. Don’t forget to flip over your ballot to cast your vote on the questions.

Islanders will see a beefed up police presence at the polls, though police chiefs on the Island said they don’t expect there to be any disruptions of the electoral process.

We’ll be updating this post throughout the day. Please check back tonight after the polls close at 8 pm for results as they become available.