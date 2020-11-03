Flowers for Virginia

Flowers were left at the intersection of Pine Tree Road and State Road on October 31 in memory of Virginia Iverson, who was struck by an SUV while crossing State Road at the intersection. She later died in a Boston hospital. The accident happened October 31, 2017. The motorist was not found at fault.

“That was so precious,” her daughter, Katherine Young, said of the flowers. The flowers were left by Barbara Maloney, who described Iverson as “a very good friend.”

Maloney recalled Iverson as an avid walker and a “really, really healthy” person.

“She could have lived another 20 years,” Maloney said.

“It really makes me angry,” she said. “She was a really happy person who was walking from the Senior Center just to get some chocolate for a Halloween party.”

Young said her mother’s positive influence continues to be felt by a lot of people.