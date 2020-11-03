TestMV reports new case

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported at the TestMV site Tuesday. The new case was a woman in her 40s. The Island has now seen 21 new positive cases over the past eight days.

As of Monday, TestMV has tested 18,850 individuals with 47 positive tests, 18,200 negative tests, and 604 pending results. The town of Aquinnah has tested 305 individuals. Of those, 301 have tested negative, and four are pending results.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has tested a total of 6,392 individuals with 64 positive results, 6,244 negative, and 104 pending results. The hospital had no new cases on Tuesday.

Of the 109 confirmed cases, 62 are female and 46 are male. 21 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 24 are 20-29 years old, 13 cases are 60-69 years old, 21 are 30-39 years old, 14 are 20 years old or younger, nine are 40-49, and seven are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the Island’s now 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 88 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation, but as of Friday, 19 of the most recent cases were being monitored by public health officials. Due to the status of the Island’s confirmed cases only being released on Fridays, Information on this week’s cases is not yet available.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 43 individuals, or 42 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate. Also, due to some patients being tested at the hospital and TestMV, the number of confirmed cases from each testing site and the total number of cases can not add up.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

The Island’s new case comes as Massachusetts has seen case totals this week that have rivaled April and May during the pandemic surge. On Tuesday, the state reported 923 new cases — totaling 157,308 cases since testing began. The seven day average positivity rate is 1.78 percent and there are 16,681 estimated active cases.

The state is also continuing to see COVID-related deaths, with 12 new deaths on Tuesday totaling 10,035 since the pandemic began.