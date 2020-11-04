Chilmark: Climate Change Working Group

I can’t call elections, so please know my column was turned in Monday. I can recommend Suzanne Modligliani’s son David Modigliani’s new documentary, “Ready Or Not,” which follows 17-year-old Black activist Marcel McClinton as he comes of age through his quest, as a senior in high school, to unseat a powerful incumbent on the Houston City Council. See it for free if you’re a Prime member at amzn.to/3egJ2JA or on demand at bit.ly/3kUkkkD.

The last Farmers Market of the season had about half the vendors out and it really makes me miss sitting around the fireplace and enjoying lunch with music in the air at the Ag Hall. After a record 18 COVID-19 cases last week, it’s back to being extra prudent and safe. Please stay safe, wear masks, social distance, and reach out to your neighbors in need.

This was the first year as an adult I had trick-or-treaters. It was fun to prepare bags for four siblings, and the packaged snacks and sweets were with my trusty small teaching skeleton sitting on the front porch, bony arms outstretched over the bags beside a candle burning inside a log. Another chance to don my purple page-girl wig. Though the Chilmark General Store is closed, they still spun a web of Halloween spirit around their entire porch — helping everyone get in the mood for a second full moon in October.

If you want Allen Farm organic lamb or pork, please call the farm at 508-645-9064 to make arrangements. Eggs are available too. You can order Thanksgiving fixings from North Tisbury Farm, from the turkey to everything you need on your table. Fresh turkeys are available from Kitchen Porch, kitchenporch.squarespace.com/turkey-pork, the Larder, whose turkeys are enjoying life at North Tabor Farm, bit.ly/3kw9LEg, and Morning Glory Farm morninggloryfarm.com/tag/turkey/.

Thank you North Tabor Farm for getting a new double fridge and a full-standing freezer to increase off-season offerings. Remember eggs are down between 8 and 8:30 am.

The Chilmark library hosts Dr. Shirley Whitaker for an author talk and film screening of “Ashes to Ashes: A Homecoming Celebration for the Unburied” on Friday, Nov. 6, at 5 pm. The documentary and book pay homage to the nearly 4,000 African Americans murdered by lynching between 1882-1981, and denied their last rites in the U.S. The doc follows the St. John’s service honoring the victims of lynchings in the south, and features Rembert, the “only known survivor of a lynching.” On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 pm, the CLAMS libraries will be in Conversation with the World Food Program USA about the pandemic raising “the number of severely hungry to 270 million.” Get ready to hand-bind your own books, five weeks and five different book styles, starting Wednesday, Nov. 18. Sign up and get your materials ready. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Don’t forget about the Community Rock Garden set up to the left of the library entrance. On Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm, pick up your painting supplies to create your very own kindness rock. Email Sarah at sdebettencourt@clamsnet.org with questions. For library information, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 pm, join the virtual Climate Change Working Group meeting. The group, made up of Chilmark neighbors, was created to identify and evaluate changes that are likely to affect our lives over the next two or three decades. Town boards and committees weighed in with their thoughts and priorities about risk management and advance planning for adverse conditions. The Climate Group came to a few conclusions that they would like to discuss with everyone in town.

Join the M.V. Family Chorus led by Roberta Kirn for the 19th Annual Winter Concert: Songs of Peace, Hope, and Light. Attend six virtual rehearsals starting Monday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 6 pm. For more information, contact Roberta@BeWellSing.com. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.

PathwaysArts continues open readings with their virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series. Contact them for Zoom link information at PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or 508-645-9098. If you want to share your visual project, a music project, an informative video, or readings of poetry and prose, then get in touch.

Walk Island Folk Pottery’s magical quarter-mile sculpture trail created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, open daily from 10 am to 5 pm free of charge; the pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark Church’s Sunday 9 am services continue on Zoom. Find the Zoom information at chilmarkchurch.org.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

