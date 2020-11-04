Chilmark to host climate meeting

The Chilmark Climate Change Group (CCCG) will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 pm to discuss their conclusions regarding potential changes expected over the next 30 years that will affect town residents, according to an email from CCCG member Gary Mottau.

The Climate Change Working Group, made up of Chilmarkers, was created to identify and evaluate changes that are likely to affect our lives over the next two or three decades. CCCG asked all the town’s boards and committees to weigh in with their thoughts and priorities about risk management and advance planning for adverse conditions. CCCG came to a few conclusions they would like to discuss with everyone in town. A link to the meeting is available on the Chilmark town website: chilmarkma.gov.