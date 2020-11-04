Flu shot clinic set for Saturday, Nov. 7

The public flu shot clinic organized by various Island health organizations is set for this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 am to 1 pm.

To help with flow patterns, there will be staging areas at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs, and at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, both of which will open at 8 am, one hour before the clinic opens. From there, cars will head to the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School for the flu shots. Those driving to the clinic should not drive to the high school, but should drive to one of the two staging areas.

Those wanting a flu shot at the clinic must fill out in advance a vaccination registration and consent form. Forms are available at town websites, town halls, and the hospital’s social media page.

Participants will register at one of the town staging areas, prior to being directed to the high school.

Those not driving have the option to go to a walk-up clinic at the high school.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the flu shot, which is covered by insurance, and those getting a shot should bring their insurance cards for reference and forms. Those without insurance are still able to participate and receive a flu shot.

“We won’t turn anybody away,” hospital CEO Denise Schepici, who helped organize the clinic, said.

The flu shot clinic is not offering high-dose vaccines, only regular vaccines. Those who need a high-dose vaccine should contact their primary care provider.

The plan for a public flu shot clinic was devised back in 2009 in the event of an emergency or a pandemic, according to boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley.

“Vehicles reporting to the high school without first checking in at a staging area will be turned away and advised to go to one of the staging areas to register,” according to a press release from Valley. “There will be a walk-in vaccination area for individuals who do not drive. Walkers, bicycle riders, and those arriving by VTA should go directly to the high school and check in at the walk-in registration area in the Performing Arts Center parking lot. Please note that due to the pandemic, the line for walk-in vaccinations will be outside, and vaccinations will be administered in an open-air tent. Individuals are therefore encouraged to arrive via car and use the drive-through if possible.”