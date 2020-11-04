Libraries present U.N. World Food Program talk

The Cape and Islands libraries will hold a virtual conversation with the U.N. World Food Program USA. The pandemic is expected to increase the number of severely hungry and malnourished people around the world to 270 million this winter. The World Food Program USA works with the U.N., U.S. policymakers, corporations, foundations, and individuals to help provide financial and in-kind resources, and to develop policies that alleviate global hunger.

In this virtual talk, learn more about the United Nations’ work on fighting hunger and famine on the front lines since 1962, reaching up to 138 million of the world’s most vulnerable people every year. Find out about the challenges faced by the program, their COVID-19 response programs, such as emergency relief, school meals, and small-holder farming, and how all of this has been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 6 pm, join the Cape and Island libraries for this important conversation with Amanda DelGiudice of World Food Program USA. Email Tracy Thorple at the Chilmark library for the Zoom invitation, tthorpe@clamsnet.org.