Nobnocket Inn receives Conde Nast award

For the second year running the Nobnocket Boutique Inn in Vineyard Haven, operated by owners Annabelle and Simon Hunton, has won a coveted Conde Nast Johansens Award for Excellence. The inn, according to a press release, is proud to represent Martha’s Vineyard as the Island’s only property selected for these Conde Nast Travel Awards.

The inn received the 2021 Excellence Award for Best Breakfast — North America, beating out hotels from the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Nobnocket Boutique Inn was the only New England property represented among this year’s award winners.

Nobnocket Boutique Inn is a seven-room independent, locally owned boutique hotel that has won plaudits for its zen-like interiors and contemporary design. It sits on two acres of gardens and woodland providing a serene, luxury retreat. Visit nobnocket.com to find out more about the inn.