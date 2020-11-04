Poet’s Corner

Undone Summer

By John Ortman

Before all this the beaching.

Warm and water chill thrilled my skin barely

Touching reaching toes.

Barbecued beef smoke choking burgers lusting after

Salty gusts of laughter.

Kids on bikes.

A passing seasonal shift warning leaves cluttered in the drive;

Wind chilling not to my liking the drifts against tight shutters,

Killing leaks, weeks away the gray.

Today an island ferry vanishes in the fog,

As wayward summer, sandy-haired and tan,

Leaves town hog-tied in the back of a van.

John Ortman is a retired federal program manager who lives year-round on Chappy.

