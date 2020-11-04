Stressed? Spell backwards

The Chilmark library has a few important questions to ask you: Did you know that stressed spelled backwards is desserts? Do you love the comfort of kneading, stirring, pouring, and sifting? And the aroma of something baking in the oven?

Explore the best baking books out there with the library’s Sweet Book Club. The next gathering is Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 pm. You’ll discuss Yotam Ottolenghi’s cookbook, “Sweet.” A New York Times bestseller, this book by London’s Chef Ottolenghi features more than 100 recipes for sweets, baked goods, and other confections such as Chocolate, Banana, and Pecan Cookies and Rosemary Olive Oil Orange Cake.

Email the library’s adult program coordinator, Tracy Thorpe, to sign up for the Zoom invite to the club, tthorpe@clamsnet.org.