Vineyard Haven library announces free online tutoring service

Through a generous grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation, Martha’s Vineyard libraries have new tools to assist parents and students with the challenges of this unusual school year. The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association has partnered with Brainfuse, a national online education company, to provide free online tutoring and homework help to all Martha’s Vineyard library cardholders. The program is available seven days a week.

Brainfuse HelpNow is an online learning platform that provides real-time tutoring and homework assistance in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science, and social studies), test preparation, and other learning tools. According to a press release from the Vineyard Haven library, Brainfuse HelpNow provides support for learners of all ages, with an emphasis on assisting students in K-12 subjects. All tutors have at least three years of teaching experience and a bachelor’s degree, and more than 80 percent of tutors have a master’s degree or a doctorate in their field. Online homework help, writing assistance, and collaboration tools are available 24 hours a day, with live tutoring available from 2 to 11 pm. All live tutoring sessions are saved, and they can be replayed as well as shared with teachers.

In addition to school-age resources, Brainfuse’s Adult Learning Center provides adult learners with access to GED preparation, U.S. citizenship test preparation, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and career resources. Microsoft Office support allows patrons to ask questions about Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. A writing lab, question center, and the skill-building resources are also included in the Adult Learning Center.

For more information, visit the library’s web page, vhlibrary.org/Homework.shtml.