Five new COVID-19 cases at hospital Friday

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported five new cases of COVID-19 late Friday afternoon, bringing the total new cases to 16 since last Friday, and 33 since Oct. 26.

In total, the hospital has tested 6,546 since March. Of those, 76 have now come back positive, 6,410 negative, and 65 are pending results. As of Friday, TestMV has reported 47 positive results out of 19,472 tested and 881 pending.

The hospital’s new cases continue an upward trend of positive cases, following an Oct. 26 report of a cluster of nine cases linked to a wedding.

Since the report of the wedding cluster, the Island as a whole has now reported 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These 33 cases in the past 11 days make up 27 percent of the Island’s now total 121 confirmed cases. The other 73 percent of cases were reported over the course of eight months, when testing began back in March. The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

According to an expanded report Friday, 52, or 46 percent of the Island’s cases, are linked to other Island cases.

Of the Island’s 121 confirmed cases, 17 of the cases since last week are still being monitored by public health officials. Of the 121 confirmed cases, 69 are female and 52 are male. Twenty-two of the cases are 50-59 years old, 26 are 20-29 years old, 14 cases are 60-69 years old, 24 are 30-39 years old, 16 are 20 years old or younger, 12 are 40-49, and seven are 70 years or older.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 312 individuals. Of those, 305 have tested negative, and seven are pending results.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

The Island’s new case comes as Massachusetts has seen case totals this week that continue to rival April and May during the pandemic surge. On Friday, the state reported 2,038 new cases — totaling 162,736 cases since testing began. The seven-day average positivity rate continues to rise and is now at 1.91 percent, and there are 19,366 estimated active cases.

The state is also continuing to see COVID-related deaths, with 21 new deaths on Thursday, totaling 10,106 since the pandemic began. The average age of people dying of COVID is 80 years old.