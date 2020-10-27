COVID-19 cluster linked to wedding

A cluster of positive COVID-19 cases has been linked to an Island wedding, according to the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health.

In a press release Tuesday, Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley wrote that the cluster is still being investigated.

“The source of the outbreak is believed to be event guests who left the Island the morning after the event,” according to the release. “We are aware of eight individuals connected to the event who have tested positive, six of whom have been or are in isolation on the Island.”

Contact tracers reached out to the individuals connected to the wedding held over the holiday weekend, advising them of their exposure and their need to quarantine and be tested.

“We continue to investigate in the hopes of preventing any further spread associated with the event,” the release reads.

The release also advises caution for families with college students returning home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Per state guidelines, students returning home from a high-risk state must fill out a state travel form prior to returning and produce a negative test 72 hours before arrival.

“Although this outbreak is unfortunate, the wedding is only one of many public gatherings held on the Island and should also serve as a reminder that we must remain vigilant in observing COVID safety guidelines,” the release reads.

The release also advises people to stay home if feeling sick, social distance up to six feet from others, cover mouth and nose with masks, and avoid large gatherings when possible.

The news of the cluster comes as the Island and the state are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Island saw six new cases of COVID-19, including a patient hospitalized at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. That patient has since been released.

The hospital has tested a total of 6,060 patients since March. Of those, 54 have tested positive, 5,929 tested negative, and 77 are pending results.

The hospitalization was the second this month for the hospital, who admitted a patient earlier this month before discharging them a day later.

In April, the hospital transferred three COVID-19-positive patients off-Island. One of those patients died in Boston, “due to medical complications not proven to be related to COVID-19,” according to a hospital spokesperson at the time.

On Monday, TestMV reported four new cases, but one of those cases was also tested at the hospital.

TestMV has tested 17,950 individuals with 42 positive tests, 17,383 negative tests, and 525 pending results. The town of Aquinnah has tested 301 individuals. Of those 299 have tested negative and two are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 95.

Of the Island’s 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 84 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Five are still being monitored by public health officials.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 33 individuals, or 37 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate. Also, due to some patients being tested at the hospital and TestMV, the number of confirmed cases from each testing site and the total number of cases can not add up.

Of the 95 confirmed cases, 55 are female and 40 are male. Of those, 18 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 19 are 20-29 years old, 12 cases are 60-69 years old, 18 are 30-39 years old, 13 are 20 years old or younger, eight are 40-49, and seven are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

The Island’s new cases come as Massachusetts sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state reported 1,216 new cases — the second day in a row of more than a 1,000 new cases — totaling 148,336 cases since testing began. The state is also continuing to see COVID-related deaths with 17 new deaths on Sunday total 9,657 since the pandemic began.