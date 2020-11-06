Oak Bluffs breaks ground on new town hall

Oak Bluffs town officials met with the architects and builders for the new town hall project for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

Selectmen were joined by Icon architects, builders from Dellbrook Scanlan, and managers from Atlantic Project Management for the small ceremony.

The town hall project finally received approval from voters in June at both town meeting and the election, after two previous iterations of the project were denied.

Selectmen enlisted Icon Architecture to develop a design that uses the existing structure of the current town hall building and expands upon it, adding a new floor, completely redesigned department offices, new meeting rooms, and several other significant changes.

The completion date for the town hall is set for September 2021.