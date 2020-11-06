Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Warm and cozy writers’ retreats

1 of 8

When I heard that one of our own, Scott Frank, wrote, directed, and produced my latest favorite mini-series, “The Queen’s Gambit,” I began to think about the vast number of writers drawn to Martha’s Vineyard. Just the remoteness provides a welcome atmosphere, but think about the incredible vistas of water and farm fields, the seclusion opportunities still close to towns, and the miles and miles of trails and bike paths for reflection and musing. For those just in the thinking stage of your first novel, why not try a Martha’s Vineyard writer’s workshop?

Scott was recently quoted as saying, “I wrote ‘The Queen’s Gambit on Martha’s Vineyard’; … I do my best writing there. I have a little office off the bedroom. I get a ton of work done … I just love to get up and work there. It’s always been very inspiring for me, for 30-some years.”

And, where is the best spot for you? You will need more than just any old room. Here’s where personal taste fits in. For many, the best inspiration comes from the historic intown homes of Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven. For others, only Chappy or up-Island cottages with water views that go forever will provide the inspiration needed. Do you need to be walking distance to a cup of coffee? Would you prefer miles of hiking trails out your back door? Do you need a separate cabin to write in, or can you just shut an office door to commence your project? I decided small was better in this week’s selection process so you do not have thousands of square feet to wander on those sleepless nights.

Of course these special spots are not only for writers. Artists and creators of all shapes and sizes find Martha’s Vineyard the absolute best spot to practice their crafts. And, a fireplace to take away the evening chill could be a must-have.

The best value in this week’s group is 165 State in Vineyard Haven. The home is well maintained and is walking distance to town, ferry, and schools. Currently used as a one-story home, you have the opportunity to create a large, second floor office. Move a bedroom or two upstairs or even build a guest house to work or write in quiet surroundings. With a brand-new roof and windows, this home has a lot to offer. The location, one-car garage, potential for expansion, and recent upgrades make this a wonderful opportunity.

My all-around favorite for you is 7 Wood Duck Circle. The private location is just half a mile from Morning Glory Farm and with the bike path nearby, this home is in an ideal location for easy access to Edgartown, South Beach, and Edgartown Great Pond, where you can enjoy paddling and kayaking to the South Shore barrier beach. There exists future expansion opportunities and plenty of room for a swimming pool. The home is being sold turn-key, ideal to be a rental investment, and has mini-split air conditioning in every bedroom.

So you want to write a novel this winter. I cannot imagine a better spot to accomplish it than 64 Dike Bridge Road. This quintessential Chappy Cottage enjoys direct access to Poucha Pond and expansive water views from the deck. There is just no better spot for swimming, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and star gazing! You can walk across Dike Bridge to two miles of East Beach. Or, take your SUV onto the beach and find a private spot along the ocean or Cape Poge Bay. The Chappy Community Center is a wonderful gathering place and offers many programs for all ages, and the Trustees of Reservations and Mytoi Gardens are both nearby for easy access to even more activities.

And then there is water that goes on forever at 26 Caleb Pond Road. Wake up to the gentle breeze, the sounds of birds, and the sea lapping against the shore line, then enjoy a cup of coffee on the front deck facing east for the sunrise. At one end of the property is some of the best clamming on all of MV and at the other end is your deepwater dock with floating dock for boating, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and more. In the evening, relax on your upper deck overlooking Edgartown Harbor, Katama, and South beach. Another perfect place to write that novel is the charming guest house or use it for extra sleeping space. (FYI, some quotes here from the seller!)

