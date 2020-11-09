Banner day

To the Editor:

The day after the election, with no clear winner, I took the dog for a walk on the Farm Pond Trail behind the Oak Bluffs School. As I neared the school I heard a guitar and a voice singing. As I got closer, I could see and hear Brian Weiland singing The Star Spangled Banner with students sitting in the sunshine, outside, enjoying the beautiful day. Our Island teachers inspire me. Thank you Brian, for taking the time to sing our National Anthem with your students on such a precarious day. You made my day, and I sang with you.

Sue Miller

Oak Bluffs