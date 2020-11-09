IGI Mobile Market switches to mostly pre-orders

Due to coronavirus concerns, Island Grown Initiaitive’s Mobile Market will be unable to offer on-site shopping at a number of their delivery locations.

According to Mobile Market program leader Alli Fish, five of the six Mobile Market delivery sites, including St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, will not be able to offer on-site shopping, effective immediately. The market will only offer pick-ups for people who place a pre-order online.

On-site shopping will be available once a week in Oak Bluffs. On Mondays, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, Mobile Market customers at the Portuguese American Club in Oak Bluffs will be allowed inside the building to shop in person.

One thing Fish stressed was the fact that folks can order ahead of time for friends, family members, people they work with, or anyone else that needs food support in order to broaden the reach of the Mobile Market services.

IGI’s Mobile Market accepts cash, checks, credit cards, Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), SNAP/HIP, Senior and WIC Coupons, and Mobile Market Coupons.

Here is the adjusted Mobile Market schedule:

Monday: Portuguese American Club, Oak Bluffs. Pre-order pick-up 4:15 to 4:30 pm. On-site shopping indoors is from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

Tuesday: Howe’s House, West Tisbury. Pre-order pick-up 3 to 4 pm.

Tuesday: Aquinnah Tribal Housing Building, Aquinnah. Pre-order pick-up 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

Thursday: St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven. Pre-order pick-up 4:15 to 5:15 pm.

Friday: Woodside Village, Oak Bluffs. Deliveries only by pre-arrangement

Friday: Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Oak Bluffs. Pre-order pick-up 2:30 to 3:30 pm.