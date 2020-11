To the Editor:

Leigh Smith (“Do your part,” Nov. 5) makes a great deal of sense. However, am I wrong in believing that at this time we have the honor of paying one of the highest, if not the highest, electric cost in the United States? Perhaps negotiations with our current provider, Eversource, or even thought of having our own electricity generation on the Island (doesn’t Nantucket have that?) is the first step.

Sara Crafts

Oak Bluffs