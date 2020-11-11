Aquinnah: Mobile farm market

On Saturday, the birds around our house seemed a little “off.” There were multiple incidents of birds flying into windows or against the walls of the house. One bird settled on our outdoor table for a time and seemed to just be, listening to something we could not hear. On Sunday morning a little after 9, the birds were extra loud, drowning out the sound of our vintage, extremely noisy dishwasher. They were all talking at once. Then there was a loud rumble and the ground shook like an 18-wheeler was passing through the backyard. It stopped after a few seconds, and it turns out it was a 3.6 earthquake originating from New Bedford. The birds returned to their usual behavior but a friend of mine said that her cats were going crazy on Sunday night.

The Aquinnah library offers contactless pickup on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. On Tuesdays, Nov. 17 and 24, they will offer a beginner knitting class via Zoom. They will also provide materials, email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and to arrange receiving your supplies. Next Thursday, Nov. 19, at 3 pm, the library will host a book talk and discussion via Zoom with Alice Early about her new novel, “The Moon Always Rising.” Contact the library for Zoom information.

Island Grown Initiative’s “Mobile Market” will operate through the winter via online ordering only. They offer fresh, local produce at affordable prices with pickups at various locations on the Island. They are in Aquinnah on Tuesdays at 4:30 pm at the Tribe. You must place your order online by Monday at 5 pm, go here to place your order: mobilemarketorders.square.site/s/order. The Family 2 Family/Serving Hands Thanksgiving Distribution will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, at 1:30 pm at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury. Please note, this is a new location this year. If you would like to support this amazing program that gives families an entire Thanksgiving meal, you have a couple of options. One, mail a check to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or two, go to their webpage and donate, hungercommittee.org.

Monday, Nov. 16, at 6 pm is the deadline to order Thanksgiving dinner from Chilmark Tavern. Call Jenna at 508-645-9400 to place your order for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Congratulations to Morgan and Bill Lake who got a puppy over Halloween weekend. His name is Cider, and he looks like some kind of spaniel with soft white and brown fur. He seems very happy and curious, as a puppy should be. Happy Birthday to Susan Kline who celebrates on Sunday, and to Tiffany Vanderhoop who celebrates on Wednesday.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.