Create tasty meals along with Chef Chris Look in this month’s cooking class. He will make crispy, baked falafel, delicious on bread or in a salad, and he will demonstrate a roasted cauliflower dish. To join him on Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 6 pm, email the Edgartown library at programs@edgartownlibrary.org. Visit Chef Look’s blog at trashpandaepl.wordpress.com.