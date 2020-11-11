Hospital named among top 100 women-led businesses 

On Friday, the Commonwealth Institute named Martha’s Vineyard Hospital among the top 100 women-led businesses across Massachusetts in 2020 — with hospital CEO Denise Schepici being honored as No. 43 among a distinguished list of women leaders.

The Commonwealth Institute is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting women in leadership. Each organization was reviewed on criteria such as revenue, workplace diversity, innovative projects, and other features.

Schepici was honored among several other women leaders across the Mass General Brigham system such as Dr. Anne Klibanski, CEO of MGB, Dr. Elizabeth Nabel, president of Brigham Health, and Lynn Stofer, president of the MGB Community Physicians.

“I am honored and humbled to be on a list with so many smart and accomplished women,” Schepici said in a press release. “I say it every day, that it is a privilege to work with the scores of physicians, nurses, and healthcare providers at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, all motivated to care for the health needs of our patients and Island community.”

As part of the honor ceremony, honorees were asked to add a song to a playlist. Schepici’s pick was “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie.

“Among our team is a brilliant group of women who are supporting and guiding our vision of care, and I am forever grateful for their commitment and dedication to our mission,” Schepici added in the release. “I want to thank the Commonwealth Institute and the Boston Globe for recognizing so many exceptional women who are making a difference in our state and local communities.”