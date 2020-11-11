Ladyfest live

1 of 6

The 2020 Ladyfest was billed as “‘Lil Ladyfest,” but music lovers who gathered on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum last Thursday heard a big sound nonetheless. The originally planned live performance was postponed due to inclement weather the week before, with a virtual version playing on MVY Radio’s Facebook page on Oct. 29 instead. Ticketholders were able to catch a live show last Thursday, Nov. 5, with Rose Guerin, Don Groover, Buck Shank, Delanie Pickering, and Willy Mason. The musical performance was a guitarfest as well, with three of the Island’s best playing together: Groover, Shank, and Pickering. Guerin’s soulful voice and Mason’s steady drumbeat pulled the show together.

Ladyfest, founded by Guerin and Kelly Feirtag, supports the M.V. Community Services program Connect to End Violence, a dual domestic violence program and rape crisis center that provides free and confidential services to individuals who have experienced or witnessed domestic or sexual violence, as well as loved ones, friends, acquaintances, or coworkers who may also be impacted. This year’s Ladyfest raised $14,000 and counting; there was a donation box available at the museum event, with proceeds benefiting Connect.