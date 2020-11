Take a beautiful autumn tour through Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury. In November, trees and other plants show unique fall colors, textures, berries, and cones. Join the staff on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 to 11 am. Tour sizes are limited to allow for social distancing. Admission is free for Polly Hill members, and $5 for nonmembers. To register, visit pollyhillarboretum.org, or call 508-693-9426.