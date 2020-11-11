Tisbury: Thanksgiving options

Heard on Main Street: Dr. Seuss said, “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”

That does not, of course, suggest you should be rude and insensitive, just that you should feel free to share your feelings.

Have you enjoyed these spring days so unusual in November? I always wish I could bottle a perfect day and keep it for when I really need one.

My English cousin called that day at noon to tell me the election results she saw on her news. I plan to continue to avoid watching the news, because I have my own alert system when it matters.

Is the election really over? What a treat for Biden that the announcement was on the day he was first elected to the Senate years ago. Women all over the world are cheering for Kamala Harris. And saying it is about time.

Our Governor Baker is doing the right thing in having real penalties for folks not wearing masks in public. That raises a question.

I know the ruling says non-family members riding in a car should all have masks. Just because I am driving on a public road, do I have to wear a mask when I am alone in the car? Seeing so many lone drivers wearing a mask made me wonder.

America opened up some areas too quickly, without pausing to consider this is a death sentence for many of our own Americans. It is one thing to be free, but that does give us the right to endanger others, even if we don’t believe we are contagious. I fear I am becoming even more of a wimp.

Turkey for Thanksgiving dinner? The options abound if you don’t want to cook. We are fortunate to have so many places offering the meal as takeout. I had a friend who always went to a large family gathering, taking the mashed potatoes. He had found a place that did it for him. One year when I was cooking for only two, I asked the butcher if they would sell me only half of a 12-pound turkey. It worked. We had white and dark meat but just enough for a hot meal and a couple of sandwiches.

Did you get your flu shot? If not, please do. If there was ever a time that someone’s life depended on it, it may be now.

Sorry that Cronig’s had to close, but that was only to make it safer to return. There should be an air filter to keep workers safe who have to remain in the same indoor area for hours at a time. At a market, it is up to shoppers to take care not to bring anything dangerous inside with us.

I’d rather pay 10 cents for a paper bag than bring in something that might be hazardous to the health of someone serving me. Just don’t take a bag and load groceries from the cart into your bag in your car with your own hands.

There is still a treat at the library. Don’t forget. Weather permitting, you can browse the Vineyard Haven library books in the backyard on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to noon. I asked about books on CDs, and a delightful assortment was brought out. I took four.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Katie Davey.

Heard on Main Street: Life is too short to waste time matching socks.

