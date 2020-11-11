Turkey and sides and pies, oh my!

1 of 7

Imagine: Thanksgiving Day, 2020. You’ve just woken up to the coziest of autumn mornings — a crisp breeze in the air, a hot mug of coffee in the works. You’ll spend the day surrounded by family, festivities, and food, but the best part is: You don’t have to cook a single thing.

Why not give yourself the day off and leave that kitchen untouched? Businesses all over the Island are offering options for Thanksgiving dine-in and takeout this year. Shop to suit your needs, whether it be dinner and sides for eight, or just a couple of fresh-baked pies. Not only will you support local eateries this season, but they’ll support you right back.

While the turkey is often the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, it can also be one of the more stressful plates to pull together. The GOOD Farm is offering its organically fed turkeys via The Larder, located at 342 State Road in Vineyard Haven. Pickup is available Nov. 22 through Nov. 25, but be sure to fill out a request for turkey first. You can find the form on their website, goodfarmcsa.com.

Turkey takeout can also be found at the Kitchen Porch this year. Preorder a pasture-raised bird (in your choice of size) on its website, kitchenporch.squarespace.com. Starting Nov. 23, pickup will be available at 14 A Street at the M.V. Airport Business Park.

In need of more than just a bird? Black Sheep in Edgartown boasts a full menu for Thanksgiving takeout, including but not limited to its 12- to 16-pound, herb-roasted turkeys. Choose from a variety of side dishes, including classics like green bean almondine and roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and shallots. Be sure to check out their dessert selections too. To place your order, visit Black Sheep at 17 Airport Road, or give them a call at 508-338-7770. Orders must be placed before 4 pm on Nov. 16, and picked up on Nov. 25.

An Oak Bluffs option for takeout is Sarah Brown’s on Circuit Avenue, new to the Island this year. The spot for feel-good eats will be offering Thanksgiving meal packages as the holiday nears. Visit its website at sarahbrownsmv.com for menu updates and prices.

The Scottish Bakehouse, a Vineyard Haven favorite, is another option for Thanksgiving to-go. There are plenty of choices, with full menus available for both dinner and dessert. Opt for a whole turkey entrḗe, a side of cauliflower casserole, or a holiday pie of your choice. They even have a butternut squash entrḗe option for the vegetarian, and a selection of gluten-free pies. To place your order, call 508-693-6633 on or before Nov. 23. Pickups can be scheduled through Thanksgiving Day.

The Chilmark Tavern is also taking preorders off its Thanksgiving menu, now until Nov. 16 at 6 pm. There are main-dish options of both turkey and ham, each in a variety of sizes. Accompany the meal with roasted root veggies, traditional cranberry sauce, or sweet potato casserole (marshmallows included). Visit chilmarktavern.com or call 508-645-9400 to place your order. Pickup will be held on Nov. 25, noon to 6 pm, at 9 State Road in Chilmark.

While up-Island, stop by Orange Peel Bakery for to-go soups and sandwiches by Juli Vanderhoop. Shoppers can count on Thanksgiving pies to be available throughout the upcoming weeks. To place your order, call 508-645-2025 or visit the bakery at 682 State Road in Aquinnah.

Speaking of pie, Morning Glory Farm is one Island dessert staple you can’t miss. A variety of pies, including apple/cranberry, pumpkin, maple walnut, and pecan will be available for online ordering and pickup. MGF also offers whole turkeys, bone-in turkey breast, and Thanksgiving sides of its own creation. Try out the garlic mashed potatoes, farm-roasted rainbow beets, or the farm cornbread stuffing. Orders must be placed at morninggloryfarm.com/thanksgiving before the end of the day on Nov. 19. Pickup takes place between 9 am and 5 pm, Nov. 24 and 25.

Edgartown a bit out of the way? No worries, Pie Chicks has got you covered. With its brand-new Vineyard Haven location, ordering Thanksgiving dessert has never been easier. The shop offers all your favorite pastries and pies, including flavors like apple cherry crumb, chocolate bourbon pecan, key lime, and triple berry. Stop by the shop window at 395 State Road or call 508-693-0228 to place your preorder.

Even with takeout on the table, playing host can bring stress of its own. Take the pressure off and dine-in this Thanksgiving at Bettini Restaurant, located at the Harbor View Hotel. This four-course meal starts with butternut squash soup and endive salad, and it keeps getting better from there. Call 508-627-3761 to make a reservation for an evening the whole family will enjoy.

The Black Dog Tavern in Vineyard Haven will also offer a sit-down dining experience this Thanksgiving. Its traditional three-course dinner includes soups, sides, and turkey for the table. There are four scheduled seatings throughout the day, but make sure to call at 508-693-9223 to make your reservation ahead of time.

Love the Black Dog, but hoping to stay home? To-go plates are available at both the Black Dog Tavern and the Black Dog Café in Vineyard Haven. Order individual meals at the Tavern, or stop by the Café for a Thanksgiving meal package in one of two sizes. Café orders must be placed by Nov. 21 at 2 pm. Call 508-696-8190 and reserve your food and fixings now.

This year has thrown some crazy things our way. Take the day to rest and rejuvenate in good company. Remember to be safe this season, and remember to be thankful.