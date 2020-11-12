Contractor spread imminent, Poole says

At an emergency session of Chilmark’s selectmen and board of health Thursday night, solutions to the resurgence of COVID-19 were deliberated for an hour. Board of health member Matt Poole, who is also Edgartown’s health agent, said a variety of social interactions have fueled the uptick in COVID-19 cases on-Island and that social interactions outside of work were behind the cluster at Cronig’s Market, not interactions at work. Poole said some folks in the contractor community are not talking appropriate precautions and he expects a contractor uptick shortly.

“I think our danger, our risk, is in the trades. It’s absolutely coming,” he said. “By the time we can schedule another meeting we’re going to have an issue with the trades. That’s pretty much a given.”

Unlike contractors, he said food service, retail, and schools presently weren’t problematic. Following a meeting with the Martha’s Vineyard Building Association, Poole said he learned job site shutdowns may have the greatest efficacy in curbing scofflaws. He said association members, including “big, established builders,” considered tickets insufficient to motivate contractors to adhere to proper precautions.

“[A] ticket is not as motivating as shutting a job site down,” he said. “They said if you want to get people’s attention, close a job site.”

One job site closure could be a force multiplier, he suggested. “Word will travel.”

The association’s position was well-received by health agents, he said.

“I think we heard that very loud and clear,” he said. “They were very helpful in encouraging us to do what is necessary to motivate compliance. So that was helpful.”

Poole said further, “The builder’s association really felt it was highly important to respond to this strongly. They were fully on board with doing whatever is necessary to keep their job site operating smoothly and successfully. They did encourage us to do whatever was necessary, including on the enforcement side.”