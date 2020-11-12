Cronig’s reopens as owner tests positive

Cronig’s reopened Thursday after closing for nearly a week due to what grew to a baker’s dozen of positive COVID-19 test results for employees.

By telephone from his home, owner Steve Bernier confirmed a soft opening of his grocery store was underway. He also told The Times he tested positive himself, bumping the Cronig’s cluster tally to 14 employees plus at least four relatives of employees. Tisbury Health Agent Maura Valley said the previous number of two relatives was recently doubled to four. She also said she believed Cronig’s has been careful with its mask use, with social distancing, and in taking other precautions.

Bernier, who sounded congested on the telephone, said he was working with Valley to try to determine the onset of his ailment but wasn’t immediately able to pin that down.

Valley said so many people patronize Cronig’s, they are difficult to track. She recommended if anyone has concerns about contact from Cronig’s or anywhere else, they should get tested.

Of the employees at work in the store, Bernier said, “they’re all negative, the few that are there.”

Bernier said it’s been a very stressful two weeks and he’s been doing his best to keep the store moving forward.

“I just hope we don’t have to close again,” he said.