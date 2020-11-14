Police chiefs call on community to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Martha’s Vineyard police chiefs are calling on the community to adhere to public health officials’ recommendations and preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, amid the Island’s spike in cases.

In a statement, the chiefs spoke on behalf of themselves and the Island’s first responders who witness the recent rise in COVID-19 cases first hand.

“This virus has proven that it has no boundaries with respect to who it affects. It affects all of us large and small, physically, mentally and financially. Like you all, our staff members are Islanders too and are serving you on the frontline in the battle against this dreaded disease,” the statement reads. “We as the Martha’s Vineyard Chiefs from EMS, Fire, and Police thank you for helping us to protect our employees by doing your best to safeguard both yourselves and those you love. We are all making hard decisions right now, but only by working together as a unified community can we succeed in eradicating this illness from our island.”

The statement provides a list of ways to prevent the spread of the virus: the Centers for Disease Control website, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and the state website.