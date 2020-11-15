Island Home employee tests positive for COVID-19

Once again, the Steamship Authority is dealing with an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Steamship Authority reported that an employee assigned to the MV Island Home tested positive for the virus. A staff member aboard the MV Martha’s Vineyard tested positive on Thursday.

The SSA is not disclosing the names of the employees who tested positive for privacy concerns.

The Island Home employee last worked on the ferry on the watch that began with the 1:15 pm trip on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and ended with the vessel’s 12:45 pm arrival in Woods Hole on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the release. Prior to reporting for work on Sunday, Nov. 15, the employee reported experiencing flu-like symptoms. “The employee underwent a ‘rapid test’ for COVID-19, the results of which were positive.”

According to the SSA, “Due to their typical work duties, the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours. The Authority is in the process of notifying vessel employees who were in close contact with the affected employee and directing them to be tested for COVID-19. Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after they receive a negative test result or are cleared to work by a medical professional.”

The SSA reports no operational changes or interruptions are anticipated as a result of this incident.

“Every night, Steamship Authority personnel use hospital-grade disinfectants on board all vessels, including the M/V Island Home, to perform a cleaning of both public and employee areas,” the release states. “The cleaning is part of the precautionary measures taken daily by the Authority’s terminal employees and vessel crews to thoroughly clean and disinfect all high-touch areas, including hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets, and toilets. In addition, crews are assigned nightly to perform cleaning and disinfectant measures onboard the vessels.”