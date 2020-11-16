Port council in need of new members

To the Editor:

Robert Huss, the Oak Bluffs port council member, and George Balco, the Tisbury port council member, have served their port towns and the Island of M.V. since 2005 and 2009, respectively. They have participated in the review and evaluation of SSA financial activities, and have spent many hours reading, evaluating, listening, and advising the SSA management and board. The Island should join me in thanking them for their service.

The Enabling Act — the legislation creating the SSA in 1960 — establishes the port council, and specifically charges it with reviewing the annual budget and advising the Authority board members concerning any activities underway or proposed in any port community in which the SSA operates. This information and the entire SSA Enabling Act can be found on the SSA website under the Policies, Forms, and Information section.

Both the O.B. and the Tisbury members are appointed by their town’s selectmen for a two-year term. The operating expenses, the capital expenses, and the financial well-being of the SSA are critical to those of us on the Island, both personally and economically.

I am asking interested O.B. and Tisbury residents to apply to their boards of selectmen if they have an interest in doing the work involved in these positions. The current operation and the future direction of the SSA is crucial to all of us.

James Malkin

Chilmark

Malkin is chair of the Steamship Authority board. –Ed.