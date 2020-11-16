TestMV expands testing days

TestMV is returning to five-days-a-week testing days amidst the Island’s growing COVID-19 surge.

Speaking to The Times by phone Monday, Island Health Care CEO Cynthia Mitchell said beginning Tuesday, the asymptomatic testing site would expand its operations to five days a week only for individuals who register online through the MyQuest portal.

Online registrants must have health insurance and must be 18 or older. Those who are under 18 or do not have insurance can use the call center to set up an appointment 877-336-9855 on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday.

Last week, TestMV tested 1,161 individuals in three days. The next highest weekly total was 1,193 tests in six days between July 27 to Aug. 1.

TestMV previously offered testing five days a week, but reduced its operating days after Labor Day.

Mitchell said supplies have not been an issue for the testing site.

“We intend to do it as long as there’s a need for it,” Mitchell said of the testing site. “We’ve improved the drive through flow and we’re hoping by opening it up another couple of days a week it will sort of even out the days a little bit.”

Mitchell said the decision to expand back to five days a week was “entirely” due to the surge in cases — 53 percent of the Island’s cases have been reported in the past three weeks. The other 47 percent of cases were reported sporadically since March.