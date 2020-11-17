Beach Road work is beginning

The Town of Tisbury has posted a map and a schedule of work to be done on Beach Road as part of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s shared-use path project. The project was supposed to begin in early September, but was delayed as the state sought a final permit.

According to the town website, this fall work will include erosion controls, tree trimming and roadway saw cutting, among other things. The project is expected to continue until the spring of 2023 with detours and delays during the construction, according to the timeline posted by the town.

Property owners on Beach Road have protested the work and the town’s select board has wavered in its support of the project, but the shared-use path has the endorsement of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.