Walker John Chapman

Katie Chapman and Andrew Chapman of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Walker John Chapman, on Nov. 15, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Walker weighed 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces.

Jade Farias Castro

Fabiana Silva and Caio Castro of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Jade Farias Castro, on Nov. 15, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jade weighed 7 pounds, 5.92 ounces.