Broccoli-palooza

My obsession with finding the best broccoli salad began shortly after I discovered Cronig’s had closed down its salad bar due to COVID-19 some months ago. Remember their broccoli salad, teaming with bacon, blue cheese, and raisins? Me too. I loved it. I regularly swooped in and scooped up all they had left, and once I even peeked in to watch them make it in the back room, behind the potatoes and garlic section. That’s a little over the top, but I’m obsessed, I tell you.

So far I’ve tried the broccoli Caesar recipe I shared a few weeks ago, but I’m by no means done with my search for the best broccoli salad I can find. This weekend it was a riff on the Cookie + Kate website’s Favorite Broccoli Salad, which has a honey mustard dressing. The ingredients were simple, and since I didn’t have dried cherries I used Craisins. For the dressing, I didn’t want to use up the bottom of a jar of local honey, so instead I used Vermont maple syrup left over from our October vacation; both choices worked out just fine.

Favorite Broccoli Salad

Serves six.

Two large heads broccoli, florets chopped small

½ cup raw sunflower seeds or slivered almonds (I used roasted sunflower seeds.)

½ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese, optional (Whenever cheese is optional, I opt in.)

⅓ cup dried cranberries or dried tart cherries, chopped

Honey Mustard Dressing

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey (I used maple syrup.)

1 med. clove garlic, pressed or minced (We love garlic, so I used two cloves.)

¼ tsp. fine sea salt

I’m going to give you the skinny on how I did this, because rather than go through the trouble of roasting raw sunflower seeds, I just bought them roasted. So, fast-forward to chopping the broccoli and adding it to a large bowl with all the other salad ingredients. Once that is done, you can move along to the dressing.

Put all the salad dressing ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together well. Pour the dressing into the bowl with the broccoli and the rest of the chopped ingredients, and mix well to coat. Let sit for an hour or two before serving; mix again before putting to serving bowls.

This salad should last three or four days in the fridge, but my bet is on finishing it by day two.