Chilmark: Thanksgiving culinary class

It looked like a turkey trot — nearly 20 turkeys, single file on the north shoulder, were making their way up hill from Chowder Kettle Lane. On a blustery Sunday afternoon, there were folks lined up at Menemsha Seafood for takeout, and for family shopping at the Salt MV Pop-Up at Pandora’s Box. John Zannini opened a week ago and will run his Salt MV pop-up Fridays through Sundays, from 10 am to sunset, through Christmas. Be sure to check out all the vintage wear, his great designs, and more for the holidays. And just about now is when we all can use a little extra sweetness. Thankfully the Flanders sisters are bringing their Salt Rock Chocolate Company pop-up to the Menemsha Deli on Wednesdays and Saturdays, noon to 4 pm (or until sold out), through Dec. 19, closed Nov. 25. There is a 5 lb limit (no shipping). Checkout the holiday menu at saltrockchocolate.com/menu. The Ruel Gallery is open weekends through Christmas. And you can count on Scott McDowell’s Copperworks to be open all year.

Have you followed Zivah Solomon’s relentless vigil to find Penny, their adopted, skittish, wire-hair dachshund who went missing a week ago? Please call 802-477-2050 or 774-563-0586 with any sightings or other information. I hope Penny will have been rescued by the time we go to print. Lure her in with food.

Thanksgiving is only a week away and will not be anything like previous holidays. Please remember to help support food banks and distribution on Island. Visit mvcommunityservices.org/foodresources/.

Get in holiday gear with Jan Buhrman on Monday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 4:30 pm, when you learn how to brine and roast a turkey, and make her “favorite super simple cranberry orange relish, a super delicious cornbread, mushroom stuffing, creamy green beans with red and white onions, and a flourless chocolate cake.” You will get the recipes plus a video link. Sign up at bit.ly/3f5DvG1. I love Jan’s suggestion to invite those friends who may usually join your Thanksgiving table for pie around an outdoor fire, and then sending them home with a take-away container.

Try homemade sourdough bagels, local smoked bluefish salad, caramelized onion cream cheese, and mixed pickles when you order Elana Carlson’s Fantzye Bagel Kit for pick up on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Kitchen Porch. Order at fantzyebagels.com.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a puppy or dog, Sandy Paws Rescue may just have your furrever friend. Check out their new arrivals at sandypawsMV.com.

Hear Alice Early speak about her debut novel “The Moon Always Rising.” Check on Zoom for a book talk followed by a group discussion on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 4 pm, thanks to the Aquinnah library. Email aq_mail@clams.org to register.

Every week I am grateful for all our farm stands that are made possible by the families and employees cultivating the earth, caring for animals, curing cheeses, baking bread, picking fresh greens and vegetables, plus adding staples to help us all get through these isolating times.

The Chilmark library hosts a five-week hand book-binding workshop, Wednesday, Nov. 18 to Dec. 16. Or join the Sweet Book Club to talk and dream about Yotam Ottolenghi’s “Sweet,” share recipes and photos of your creations, and more on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Enjoy the Community Rock Garden to the left of the library entrance. On Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm, pick up your painting supplies to create your very own kindness rock. Email Sarah at sdebettencourt@clamsnet.org with questions. For library info, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

Pathways Gathering Space will not present live events, but instead are inviting musicians, dancers, artists, and playwrights to rehearse and tape performances using mandated safe practices in the Chilmark gathering space. Please call to reserve a time. If you would like to present something on the Pathways pages and on Facebook, or you would like to talk about video taping or Zoom recording your presentation, email or call them. For the Virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series Zoom link, write PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com, or call 508-645-9098.

Walk Island Folk Pottery’s magical 1/4-mile sculpture trail created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, open daily 10 am – 5 pm free of charge; their pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am – 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark Church’s Sunday at 9 am services continue on Zoom. Find the information at chilmarkchurch.org.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them, and anything Covid or town related, at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

