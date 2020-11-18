Coming up at the West Tisbury library

Thursday, Nov. 19, drop by the Field Gallery anytime for a storywalk for kids and families. As you walk the gardens and grounds, you’ll read “Run, Turkey, Run” by Diane Mayr. While the grounds are open to the public, social distancing and mask-wearing is required. This Story Walk will be available for families to enjoy daily through Nov. 30. At 3:30 pm, join the West Tisbury library for virtual Ballet and Books storytime with ballerina Miss Shannon. This special class includes singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, creative movement games, and ballet-themed stories. This event is for ages 6 and up. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 10:30 am, ballerina Miss Shannon will host another virtual Ballet and Books storytime. This session is for ages 0 to 5. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 4 pm, local artist Val Estabrook will lead a virtual Pastel Class for Children. Students will learn the process of bringing to life one of their favorite vistas or still life. The library has pastels available to borrow for this class. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Judy Kranz will continue her weekly Online Pilates Classes on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9:30 am. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes. From 11 am to 2 pm, come to the library’s outdoor Pop-Up Library in the library parking lot (weather depending). Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDs, will be available for contactless browsing and checkout. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Mask-wearing and social distancing are mandatory. There is no sign-up required to attend.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4:30 pm, join the library for a Virtual Community Poetry Reading hosted by West Tisbury poet laureate Spencer Thurlow. This event features community members reading their own poems and/or the poems of others. All are welcome to attend as a reader, a listener, or both. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up, and please specify if you are attending as a reader or listener.

Kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11 am to 4 pm. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, join the library’s Virtual Watercolor Class for Kids ages 7 to 14. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, join the Virtual Watercolor Class for Teens and Adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. Also at 4:30 pm, local architect Bruce MacNelly will give an online architecture presentation. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will lead virtual Traditional Storytime. Just like in a regular storytime, kids will be able to listen and enjoy books new and old, with some songs thrown in the mix. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. Also at 10:30 am, The Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason will lead an online Adult Community Dance Class. All levels are welcome. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. From 11 am to 12:30 pm, the library will host Senior Tech Help on the porch. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Appointments are required. Contact 774-447-4419, or rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. From 1 to 3 pm, public computers will be available for use on the library porch. Printing and scanning will be available. Computers will be sanitized between uses. Book a 15-minute time slot by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, the library will be closed for Thanksgiving. For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.