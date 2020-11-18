West Tisbury: Corn Pudding recipe

Another gorgeous week of sunshine and mild days, perfect for getting outside and doing some long-ignored chores around the yard. Now that the garden is getting cleaned up and perennials are being rearranged, it is already looking better. Ideas are flooding my brain. Maybe someday it will be beautiful again. Maybe not. The job of planning and doing is itself a part of the pleasure.

Sunday afternoon I visited Louise Bessire, whose garden is always beautiful and perfectly maintained. She still has roses blooming, bright red ones, on a trellis on her garden shed. I always love the shrub-enclosed areas of Louise’s garden, separate and secret. The rounded outlines of Mrs. Mabel Johnson’s garden beds are still visible when pointed out by Louise, and with some imagination on the viewer’s part.

We had planned a trip up-Island to see the sights and to spend some time together. Masked and sanitized, windows opened, we got into the car. The wind had died down and it was sunny, though cold, pleasant to be out looking at everything along South Road, out to Lobsterville, along the shore to the Cliffs, then with views of dunes and ocean as we drove along Moshup Trail. I always marvel at how infrequently I, and most year-rounders I know, take the time to drive around and admire the beauty of our Island.

Beech trees were blazing gold. Solid holly trees stood in leafless woods. Bayberries, sumac, wild roses, and faded grasses made wind-blown patterns across the dunes. I could feel my paintbrush loaded with silky color, describing those shapes as they slid down and across the sand.

The four paragraphs above were written early this morning. It is now almost 2 am and I have been searching to find it again. There has been something wrong with my computer. I don’t want to buy a new one, so I am living with its inconsistencies. At 2 am, however, it seems dire. I hate computers.

We are moving into the season when summer businesses close as others open and gear up for Christmas sales. North Tisbury Farm will be closing on Nov. 25 at 4 pm. Until then, the farm stand will be open as usual between 8 am and 5 pm. Some of the farm’s produce is also at the Whippoorwill farm stand on Old County Rd., which will remain active into the fall.

Linda Alley called to announce the opening of Island-made Holiday Gifts this Friday. Previously housed at Back Alley’s, the pop-up has moved this year to Heather Gardens, where owner Mike Saulnier will have holiday plants for sale along with the wares of 15 artisans. The store will be open daily, 10 am to 5 pm, through Christmas Eve.

Thanksgiving is next week, so it is time for the annual reprint of my corn pudding recipe. Here it is.

Corn Pudding

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Mix together:

½ stick of butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 16 oz. can of creamed corn

1 16 oz. can of whole-kernel corn, drained

1 cup of sour cream

1 9 oz. box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

Pour mixture into a baking pan or casserole dish. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until pudding is set.

The recipe is easily doubled for a big party or potluck, unlikely this year of COVID infections, but better times will come.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.