Lambert’s Cove owners respond to wedding story

To the Editor:

We have reviewed an article in the MV Times regarding the wedding featured in Vogue magazine that we feel presents inaccurate information designed to create controversy with little regard for the confidentiality of parties involved. We strongly dispute any insinuation that the recent spike of COVID cases on the Island began with the wedding held at Lambert’s Cove Inn; there had been many individual COVID cases on Island before anyone associated with the wedding tested positive and several larger independent clusters reported since. All who tested positive immediately quarantined and cooperated with contact tracers, and all have since made a full recovery. The inn closed for the season shortly after the wedding, which limited exposure. With the significant contact tracing efforts underway on-Island, we are confident that anyone who was exposed was contacted by an individual testing positive or the Board of Health.

Lambert’s Cove Inn has worked hard to balance public safety and privacy concerns; we did not provide more information to the MV Times because of the accusatory manner in which we were approached. The MV Times has criticized chairs at tables being inches apart; there is no guidance requiring such chairs to be distanced and all tables were the required six feet apart with no more than ten to a table. Nearly half of the 68 photos in the Vogue article were taken off property and the statement made about groomsmen gathering from different parts of the country ignores that they were sharing living quarters prior to the wedding. We believe that individuals who were photographed not social distancing in photos were part of the same household. Furthermore, as a venue, we advise out of state guests to quarantine or take COVID tests, but we have no means to verify this that would not violate HIPAA requirements.

We are disturbed by reports that the location for the cluster event was disclosed in error and then reported in the press. We believe transparency is important for those impacted by COVID-19, but we also feel that efforts to blame and shame undermine a public health crisis that must be dealt with empathy and tact. We are disappointed that the MV Times chose to foment the discord and fear that exist currently on the Island. We care deeply about our staff, our guests, the island community, and all those who have taken on tremendous risk to maintain their livelihood in these difficult times.

John and Keya Cain

Lambert’s Cove Inn

West Tisbury