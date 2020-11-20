Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Martha’s Vineyard Newly Listed Homes for Sale

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

All these years I have used the description “homes with fireplace”s and most were not homes with more than one. This week is different. The cold has me thinking of multiple fireplaces but still hoping for a last blast of warm weather to finish up the last minute late fall chores around the house. Unfortunately, with all the romance I have used to describe a fireplace, I will not have a fireplace (this year!) to gather around at the end of a chilly fall day.

There’s nothing more idyllic than the idea of sitting around a crackling fire in a centuries-old house, but why are they so shallow? The perfect design and mechanism for heating in the late eighteenth century was The Rumford (designed by Count Rumford of course). Thomas Jefferson installed eight fireplaces in Monticello. The basic design is the back of the fireplace is one-third the opening width and the back and side walls slope 135 degrees forward. The net effect of the design is that it draws air into the fireplace very efficiently, that allows the flame to have plenty of oxygen to burn strongly and cleanly.

If you were going to design and build your own new home, you certainly can add as many fireplaces as you can fit and/or afford. To find existing homes with multiple Rumford fireplaces, you will need to search out expansive older homes, especially those with twenty-first century updates. You can choose between Tashmoo Farm with its seven fireplaces or the measly four woodburning fireplaces in the home in the William Street Historic district. These homes range in age from pre-revolutionary times to homes built early in the last century.

As you are leaving Vineyard Haven you soon come upon the elegance of Tashmoo Farm at 31 Lamberts Cove Road. The home, originally built before the Revolutionary War, has been meticulously and tastefully restored to preserve the historic character and grandeur. With its seven fireplaces, you can always find a cozy spot to warm on those chilly Vineyard nights. Tashmoo farm has air conditioning and recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms plus a long list of features including original mouldings, Har-tru tennis court, gunite pool and pool house. The pool house has private pergola-covered patios plus a grill area and wetbar. Owners will have access to Lake Tashmoo and the association dock.

The outstanding features of the unique property at 54 Mayhew Norton Road are apparent before you even enter the main home. Driving in, you experience this 1.6 acre lot at the top of Indian Hill Road with mature trees, rolling hills and stone walls a short distance to the trails and waterfront of Cedar Tree Neck and hundreds of acres of conservation land. My favorite aspects are the timber frame garage for storing all those summer toys or as a workshop and the post and beam studio perfect for your office or guest bedroom.This antique features a living room and dining room with exposed timber ceilings, wide pine floors and each with a fireplace.The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, soapstone countertops and stainless steel appliances.The best of both worlds.

The Greek Revival home at 28 Church Street in Vineyard Haven was built in 1880 by the whaling captain David Porter West. This fabulously restored in-town Greek Revival home with classic shutters, sconces, and a white picket fence, located in the William Street Historic District awaits you! Many buyers of historic homes are surprised by the elegance and convenience the William Street historic district can provide with all of the opportunities for intown living compared to other more expensive areas on the Vineyard. The home is lovingly maintained, keeping the old world charm, with original trim, molding, and wide heart-pine floors, and four wood-burning fireplaces that only add to the character.

Two majestic oak trees stand at the entrance to the pastoral setting of meadows, gardens and woods at 49 Old Courthouse Road. There are many possibilities for this expansive house currently run as The Bayberry Inn. Although the property is permitted for a care facility, the highest and best use is as a private residence. Old Courthouse is a quiet country lane with miles of trails that are ideal for walking, biking and access to Priester’s Pond. Two working fireplaces add to the charm of this well loved home as well as the unique octagon sunroom addition has been a favorite place for family and friends to gather. This room is spacious and features a 15 foot high ceiling and a copper top roof. And how about a stroll to State Road Restaurant to end your day?

Click here for a list of homes with multiple fireplaces.

For more Real Estate Confidentials, click here.