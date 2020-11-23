Gov. Baker launches ‘GetBack’ campaign

Just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Charlie Baker is once again urging Bay State residents to hold small, intimate gatherings. He urged residents to think of their elderly relatives who are most at risk from COVID-19.

“If you plan to spend time with these folks, take the proper precautions — wear a mask, keep your distance, and keep your visit short,” he said. “The bottom line here is to do everything you can to keep it small. I know that sounds harsh, and it runs counter to traditions and habits that we’ve all pursued around the holiday season over the course of many, many years. Try to think about the fact that small can be intimate, and just as special as larger gatherings.”

He said larger gatherings are not worth the risk, particularly indoors, which is driving the spread of the coronavirus. Baker reiterated that asymptomatic people can pass along the virus. “We can’t afford to do Thanksgiving and the holidays the same way we’ve done it in years past,” he said. He added there’s hope on the horizon, with vaccines being developed right here in Massachusetts.

The governor also launched the state’s “GetBackMass” advertising and social media campaign, aimed at getting back some of the things we’ve been missing since the pandemic began in mid-March.

The campaign, which is done with real people in several languages, is a reminder to stay vigilant in order to get back some of the things that people have been missing during the pandemic, Baker said. “Spending time with friends and family, going to concerts, bringing kids to playdates,” he said. “COVID has robbed us of those things, and so many more.”