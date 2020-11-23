A maskless day at the beach

To the Editor:

One late-blooming autumn afternoon in early October, my friend and I decided to take one last walk on Lambert’s Cove Beach. The first thing we encountered was a large sign saying “MASKS ARE MANDATORY.” Fortunately we kept spare masks in the car, but after reluctantly donning them I thought (to myself), how ridiculous the requirement was. After all, we were outside in the middle of the woods on this gorgeous day, with not a soul in sight.

Around the bend, mouths agape, we encountered what we both thought was an apparition. An incongruous parade of some of the most beautiful Black people in elegant formal apparel; tuxedos for the very handsome men; exquisite gowns for the gorgeous women, including two or three young smiling children dressed to the nines.

Once we crossed paths, we asked what the occasion was. We quickly learned they were all part of a wedding party photo shoot, and the bride and groom were still on the beach for some final shots.

It was a thrilling, unexpected experience to encounter all these exuberant, vivacious, deliriously happy, young — and not so young — people … on this auspicious autumn day.

It wasn’t until we got home that we realized we were the only ones wearing a mask.

And this is how it happens, not intentionally, not purposefully, and sometimes iin surroundings where you least expect or anticipate it.

June Parker

Vineyard Haven