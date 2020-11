Children of all ages are welcome to join Miss Shannon online to learn dances from “The Nutcracker” ballet. The classes include singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, creative movement games, and a “Nutcracker”-themed storytime. No experience is needed. The first session is on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. To receive the Zoom login, email mlawson@clamsnet.org.