Enjoy a guided hike at Menemsha Hills to a peaceful brook and the remnants of an 1800s brickworks. This outdoor adventure is for experienced walkers, since the trail includes an uphill climb and uneven terrain. Water bottles, layers, and snacks are recommended. To register for this Trustees hike on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 4 pm, visit thetrustees.org/event/58678, or call 508-693-7662.